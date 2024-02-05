LESCO Chief Expresses Solidarity With IIOJ&K People
Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2024 | 11:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said on Monday that as Pakistanis they fully extend their morel support to their brothers and sisters living in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and facing Indian aggression in the pursuit of freedom.
In his message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day here, he paid rich homage to the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri brothers and sisters for securing their just right of self-determination. He vowed that Pakistani would continue to stand firm with Kashmiri brethren till the time they achieve their self-determination right. He hoped that the IIOJ&K would soon succeed and attain their destination of freedom.
