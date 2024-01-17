Open Menu

LESCO Chief Holds E-Kachehri To Address Customers' Complaints Speedily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 07:17 PM

LESCO chief holds e-Kachehri to address customers' complaints speedily

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider conducted an e-Kachehri for immediate addressal of customers complaints here at LESCO Headquarter on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider conducted an e-Kachehri for immediate addressal of customers complaints here at LESCO Headquarter on Wednesday.

The CEO along with top management of the company listened to the complaints of electricity consumers through a live session on the facebook and issued on the spot orders accordingly for immediate redressal of the complaints. LESCO Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Director General (Implementation) Raja Mehmood, Chief Engineer (Planning) Imran Mehmood and other officers concerned were also present. While the SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all the LESCO circles participated through the facebook link.

 The customers of all the circles of LESCO region also actively participated in the session for timely resolution of their problems.

The CEO Engineer Shahid Haider directed the officers concerned to resolve the consumers' complaints immediately. He also issued instructions to all the circle heads to immediately replace the wires which have become safety hazards and ensure that the bills be issued to the consumers as per their reading and redressal of the grievances of the consumers should be ensured.

Shahid Haider also requested the consumers to pay their electricity bills on time to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity. It should be noted that every month the LESCO chief along with his team receive complaints from the people through facebook page LESCO PMDU.

Related Topics

Resolution Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Facebook Company Reading Circle All From Top LESCO

Recent Stories

Enforcement of environmental laws, strong policies ..

Enforcement of environmental laws, strong policies imperative to improve AQI: Ch ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh information minister pays tribute to Mirza A ..

Sindh information minister pays tribute to Mirza Abid Abbas

4 minutes ago
 Three-day 'Unique Art & Craft Exhibition' begins

Three-day 'Unique Art & Craft Exhibition' begins

13 minutes ago
 KP Police launch e-policing Apps for enhanced secu ..

KP Police launch e-policing Apps for enhanced security

14 minutes ago
 Ali Asfand vows to utilize all experience in U19 W ..

Ali Asfand vows to utilize all experience in U19 World Cup

12 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses PTI founder's pleas against rejectio ..

LHC dismisses PTI founder's pleas against rejection of nomination papers

14 minutes ago
DC, REC inspect Monitoring Control Room

DC, REC inspect Monitoring Control Room

14 minutes ago
 Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third ..

Djokovic digs deep to reach Australian Open third round

16 minutes ago
 84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

84 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

16 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Specia ..

Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Special Representative to the Prime ..

46 minutes ago
 QWP condemns social media campaign against SC

QWP condemns social media campaign against SC

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Ha ..

Caretaker Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad urges citizens to ob ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan