LESCO chief holds e-Kachehri to address customers' complaints speedily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Engineer Shahid Haider conducted an e-Kachehri for immediate addressal of customers complaints here at LESCO Headquarter on Wednesday.

The CEO along with top management of the company listened to the complaints of electricity consumers through a live session on the facebook and issued on the spot orders accordingly for immediate redressal of the complaints. LESCO Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Director General (Implementation) Raja Mehmood, Chief Engineer (Planning) Imran Mehmood and other officers concerned were also present. While the SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all the LESCO circles participated through the facebook link.

The customers of all the circles of LESCO region also actively participated in the session for timely resolution of their problems.

The CEO Engineer Shahid Haider directed the officers concerned to resolve the consumers' complaints immediately. He also issued instructions to all the circle heads to immediately replace the wires which have become safety hazards and ensure that the bills be issued to the consumers as per their reading and redressal of the grievances of the consumers should be ensured.

Shahid Haider also requested the consumers to pay their electricity bills on time to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity. It should be noted that every month the LESCO chief along with his team receive complaints from the people through facebook page LESCO PMDU.