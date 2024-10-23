Open Menu

LESCO Chief Holds E-Kutchehy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LESCO chief holds E-Kutchehy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider conducted an E-Kutchehry (public hearing) for prompt redress of consumers' electricity supply related complaints, here at LESCO Headquarters on Wednesday.

The LESCO chief heard customers' complaint through a facebook live session and issued on the spot orders accordingly.

LESCO Director HR Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, DG Implementation Rai Asghar, DG Admin Masooma Adil, Chief Engineer Operations Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer T&G Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Manager Complaint Cell Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah were also present, while SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all the eight circles of LESCO participated through facebook link.

A large number of LESCO customers from all the circles also actively participate in the hearing for timely resolution of their problems.

The LESCO chief instructed all the circle heads to immediately replace the wires which have become safety hazard and ensure that the bills are issued to the consumers as per their readings and complete redressal of their grievances.

He also appealed to the consumers to pay their bills on time to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

It is to mention that every month the LESCO chief along with top management holds E-kachehri to address the complaints received through the facebook page.

Related Topics

Hearing Resolution Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Facebook Circle All From Top LESCO

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 p ..

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points

36 minutes ago
 PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

3 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

3 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

4 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

4 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

4 hours ago
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

6 hours ago
 President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan