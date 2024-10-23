LESCO Chief Holds E-Kutchehy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider conducted an E-Kutchehry (public hearing) for prompt redress of consumers' electricity supply related complaints, here at LESCO Headquarters on Wednesday.
The LESCO chief heard customers' complaint through a facebook live session and issued on the spot orders accordingly.
LESCO Director HR Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, DG Implementation Rai Asghar, DG Admin Masooma Adil, Chief Engineer Operations Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer T&G Zafar Iqbal and Deputy Manager Complaint Cell Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah were also present, while SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all the eight circles of LESCO participated through facebook link.
A large number of LESCO customers from all the circles also actively participate in the hearing for timely resolution of their problems.
The LESCO chief instructed all the circle heads to immediately replace the wires which have become safety hazard and ensure that the bills are issued to the consumers as per their readings and complete redressal of their grievances.
He also appealed to the consumers to pay their bills on time to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.
It is to mention that every month the LESCO chief along with top management holds E-kachehri to address the complaints received through the facebook page.
