LESCO chief holds functional heads meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a high-level meeting of all the functional heads of the company here at LESCO

Headquarters on Monday.

Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Admin.) Zameer Hussain Kolachi,

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bushra Imran, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar

Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Tahir Mayo and Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the LESCO Chief appreciated the social media performance of the Public

Relations Officer.

The CEO directed the safety officials to ensure earthing and make the electrical hazard areas hazard-free,

adding that the Director (Safety) should provide maximum safety awareness to the officers and employees

to avoid accidents in future as safety of human lives is the Primary duty of LESCO. He said that the authorities concerned of the material management of LESCO should take steps to improve the performance of material management. Similarly, the maintenance department must also take necessary steps by utilizing all resources

to save the customers from any trouble related to power supply.

