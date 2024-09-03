LESCO chief holds meeting on net metering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider chaired a meeting to make the net metering process more transparent and easy here at LESCO Head Office on Tuesday.

The CEO directed the officers concerned to put in place more effective measures to prevent corruption in the net metering process, adding that zero tolerance policy should be adopted to prevent corruption so as to provide complete facilities to customers regarding net metering.

Superintending Engineers (SEs), Executive Engineers (E-Xns) and SDOs (Sub-Division Officers), Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (P&D) Zafar Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PMU) Shoaib Asim and Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti attended the meeting.