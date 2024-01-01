Open Menu

Lesco Chief Inaugurates Safety Department To Promote Safety Culture Among Line Staff

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Lesco chief inaugurates safety department to promote safety culture among line staff

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider

inaugurated a state-of-the-art safety department at the company's headquarters

on Monday.

Chief Engineer (O&M) T&G Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (Planning) Imran Mehmood, DG (Implementation) Raja Mehmood, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid, Director (HR) Nauman Ghafoor, Director (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kalachi and other officers concerned were also present.

On this occasion, CEO Engineer Shahid Haider said, "We have made this state-of-the-art safety department in the style of co-operative sector and all other LESCO departments will also be transformed on this style. Being CEO of the company, it is my top priority to ensure safety of all the field staff working on the line.

He added that promotion of safety culture was an indispensable requirement of the Lesco without adopting which it was not possible to avoid fatal accidents.

He mentioned that safety seminars were being organized regularly in all the Lesco circles where the line staff was informed about safety rules and regulations by the relevant field officers and safety directorate representatives. While surprise checking was also done by the safety inspectors and disciplinary action was also being taken against those line staffers found violating the safety rules, he said.

Engineer Shahid Haider emphasized the importance of earthing while working on the line. He said that if earthing was done properly, 90 per cent of the accidents could be completely avoided. He said "We value the lives of our workers, so we take all possible steps for their occupational health and safety."

Related Topics

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company All Top LESCO

Recent Stories

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

1 hour ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

2 hours ago
 ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

2 days ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

2 days ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan