LESCO Chief Reviews Measures To Cope With Expected Heatwave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider presided over a meeting to review the measures to be taken for uninterrupted power supply after the increase in heat intensity, here at LESCO Headquarter

The LESCO's all functional heads including Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, DG (Admin.) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Director (Human Resource) Huma Cheema, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (PMU) Tahir Mayo, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti and DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman were present.

During the meeting, measures for uninterrupted power supply to all sorts of consumers during the expected heatwave next week were reviewed.

On this occasion, the LESCO Chief Executive directed the authorities concerned to take steps for immediate redressal of consumer complaints, while replacing damaged transformers as soon as possible. Engineer Shahid Haider has directed that meetings should be held on a daily basis with all the SEs (Senior Engineers) to review the complaints of the customers.

