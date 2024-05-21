LESCO Chief Reviews Measures To Cope With Expected Heatwave
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider presided over a meeting to review the measures to be taken for uninterrupted power supply after the increase in heat intensity, here at LESCO Headquarter
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider presided over a meeting to review the measures to be taken for uninterrupted power supply after the increase in heat intensity, here at LESCO Headquarter.
The LESCO's all functional heads including Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, DG (Admin.) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Director (Human Resource) Huma Cheema, Chief Engineer (Material Management) Ramzan Butt, Chief Engineer (PMU) Tahir Mayo, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (P&D) Imran Mehmood, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti and DG (Implementation) Tariq Usman were present.
During the meeting, measures for uninterrupted power supply to all sorts of consumers during the expected heatwave next week were reviewed.
On this occasion, the LESCO Chief Executive directed the authorities concerned to take steps for immediate redressal of consumer complaints, while replacing damaged transformers as soon as possible. Engineer Shahid Haider has directed that meetings should be held on a daily basis with all the SEs (Senior Engineers) to review the complaints of the customers.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..3 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development14 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities14 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2423 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered23 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors36 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal36 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..36 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate40 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi40 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized40 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG28 minutes ago