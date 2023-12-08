Open Menu

LESCO Chief Reviews O&M (T&G) Report On System Upgradation

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 08:58 PM

LESCO chief reviews O&M (T&G) report on system upgradation

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Office (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has reviewed the performance report of the O&M (T&G) regarding system upgradation and strengthening of transmission lines, according to the company's spokesman here Friday

The CEO said that reforms are ongoing throughout the region to improve the electricity transmission system and provide better facilities to consumers. In this regard, Chief Engineer O&M (GSO teams under the supervision of T&G) apart from the annual maintenance and development works, are doing numerous tasks to keep the system fully stable and robust.

The repair works carried out in 132KV system of LESCO in November included 11KV 16 new feeders, replacement of current transformer, replacement of 11KV lighting arresters, replacement of 132KV lightning arresters, replacement of battery bank, replacement of overcurrent relay, replacement of 11KV new Panels installed, 10 Thermovision hotspots attended, washing of disc insulators, replacement of bad disc insulators, replacement of jumpers, repair and replacement of conductors, installation of import/export meters on transmission line, 11 KV incoming and outgoing panels, replacement, identification and rectification of critical faults on transmission line and transformers, cleaning of control room and panels in it, and also served notices to houses which are illegally constructed under 132kv line.

Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) said that work is going on to improve the system, on which the LESCO management appreciates the performance of all field staff.

The CEO said that LESCO is working hard towards its target of eliminating all the obstacles facing the system and LESCO has taken many concrete steps to make the system more robust and better, due to which customers are being provided uninterrupted power.

