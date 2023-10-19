LESCO chief reviews progress on system upgradation

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has examined the O&M (T&G) Department’s performance review report on system up-gradation and strengthening of LESCO transmission system

During the review meeting here at LESCO Headquarter on Thursday, the CEO said that reforms are ongoing across the region to improve the electricity transmission system so as to provide better facilities to customers. In this regard, the GSO (Grid System Operation) teams under the supervision of the Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) are carrying out numerous tasks to keep the system fully stable and robust apart from annual maintenance and development works.

The teams of GSO circle completed the repair work of 132 kV system of LESCO in October this year. These works included replacement of CT, battery bank, relay, outgoing panel, and repair of thermo vision hotspots at 63 places; checking of kWh meters of B-4 connections; installation of one new power transformer; one power transformer was upgraded; fire fighting rehearsal and safety seminar were conducted; washing of disc insulators, replacement of bad disc insulators, replacement of jumpers, repair and replacement of conductors; identifying and rectifying faults most important on transmission line and transformers; cleaning the control room and its panels.

Apart from these works, the meeting was informed that notices were also sent to the houses which are illegally constructed under 132kV line.

Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) said that system improvement work is going on, and the LESCO management appreciates the performance of all the field staff.

CEO Shahid Haider said that LESCO is working hard towards its target of eliminating all the obstacles facing the system and LESCO has taken many concrete steps to make the system more robust and better, due to which customers were being supplied uninterrupted electricity.