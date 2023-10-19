Open Menu

LESCO Chief Reviews Progress On System Upgradation

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 07:58 PM

LESCO chief reviews progress on system upgradation

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has examined the O&M (T&G) Department’s performance review report on system up-gradation and strengthening of LESCO transmission system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider has examined the O&M (T&G) Department’s performance review report on system up-gradation and strengthening of LESCO transmission system.

During the review meeting here at LESCO Headquarter on Thursday, the CEO said that reforms are ongoing across the region to improve the electricity transmission system so as to provide better facilities to customers. In this regard, the GSO (Grid System Operation) teams under the supervision of the Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) are carrying out numerous tasks to keep the system fully stable and robust apart from annual maintenance and development works.

The teams of GSO circle completed the repair work of 132 kV system of LESCO in October this year. These works included replacement of CT, battery bank, relay, outgoing panel, and repair of thermo vision hotspots at 63 places; checking of kWh meters of B-4 connections; installation of one new power transformer; one power transformer was upgraded; fire fighting rehearsal and safety seminar were conducted; washing of disc insulators, replacement of bad disc insulators, replacement of jumpers, repair and replacement of conductors; identifying and rectifying faults most important on transmission line and transformers; cleaning the control room and its panels.

Apart from these works, the meeting was informed that notices were also sent to the houses which are illegally constructed under 132kV line.

Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) said that system improvement work is going on, and the LESCO management appreciates the performance of all the field staff.

CEO Shahid Haider said that LESCO is working hard towards its target of eliminating all the obstacles facing the system and LESCO has taken many concrete steps to make the system more robust and better, due to which customers were being supplied uninterrupted electricity.

Related Topics

Fire Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Bank Circle October All From LESCO

Recent Stories

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control ..

Call for adopting preventive treatment to control TB

5 minutes ago
 Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning scre ..

Wasi expresses displeasure for malfunctioning screen at TIC

5 minutes ago
 Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

Nahid Iqrar's poetry book launched

5 minutes ago
 Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

Police, PSCA arrest drug dealer

5 minutes ago
 Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in ..

Divisional Commissioner Sukkur orders reduction in essential commodity prices

10 minutes ago
 Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment ..

Govt prays SC to dismiss verdict in NAB amendment case

10 minutes ago
Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

Schedule announced for LB elections in Quetta

10 minutes ago
 ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

ANF, VUP sign MoU to combat narcotics use

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow ..

Pakistan, China emphasize steady pace of CPEC, vow to make it corridor of sustai ..

16 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori launches public welfare initiative

16 minutes ago
 IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of th ..

IPS-FJWU hold two-day conference on 50 Years of the Constitution of Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to ..

APC pleads for practical steps by Muslim Ummah to mitigate Gaza people's miserie ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan