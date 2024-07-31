LESCO Chief Reviews Steps To Improve Complaints' Resolution System
Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider presided over a meeting to deliberate upon the steps being taken to further improve the complaint center system here at LESCO Headquarter on Wednesday
The CEO directed that all the complaint centers should be made more functional especially at night to ensure
the presence of staff in the complaint center so that the customers do not face any problem.
He directed the Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali to make surprise visits to all the complaint centers and review the performance, especially during the night hours to check the complaint centers and strict action should be taken in case of any lapses.
Engineer Shahid Haider also directed the authorities concerned to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of line staff during monsoon rains.
GM (Technical) Amir Yasin, Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kolachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, Chief Engineering (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid and Director (Complaint Cell) Rana Rizwan Sibghatullah also attended the meeting.
Meanwhile, Customer hearings are being conducted in the LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 1476 complaints of various types were received out of which 1444 complaints were redressed on the spot.
The series of public/customers hearings (open kachehry) are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.
The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company was continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately. He added that special customers' hearings were being conducted across the region and the public was also being informed about this in advance through the media and banners installed in the relevant LESCO offices. All the SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) along with their respective team are ensuring regular holding of the public hearing in their sub-divisions on a daily basis. While SEs (Superintending Engineers), and X-Ens (Executive Engineers) are personally investigating the customers complaints.
It should be noted that CEO Engineer Shahid Haider himself was also making a surprise visit to the public hearings along with his team. The customers at large have welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hope that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.
