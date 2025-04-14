LESCO Chief To Address Officers, Supervisory Staff Tomorrow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Engineer Ramzan Butt will deliver an important address to officers and supervisory staff at Lahore Expo Center tomorrow (Tuesday).
The company's spokesman told media men here Monday, the LESCO chief would present a new strategy for the development and reforms of the organization as per vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Ahmed Leghari.
On this occasion, he would also inform the officers about the proposed future initiatives and strategies. "His address will prove to be a milestone in further improving the company’s performance, providing modern and efficient services to customers and addressing the current challenges in the energy sector," said the spokesman.
LESCPO chief's address would not only serve as a source of guidance for officers and supervisory staff but also play a key role in increasing their confidence and further strengthening their commitment to the organization, the spokesman claimed.
Meanwhile, LESCO board of Directors' Chairman Amir Zia said, "The vision and strategy of Chief Executive Engineer Ramzan Butt will not only improve LESCO's performance but also further strengthen the harmony and trust between the officers and supervisory staff of the organization. With his actions, we are confident that LESCO will provide excellent services to the customers with new goals in the future."
He added that transparency, innovation and practical measures are need of the hour for the betterment of the organization, and in the coming days, several reforms would be introduced to provide the best facilities to the customers.
