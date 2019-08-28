LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Wednesday visited the Muharram-ul-Haram main procession route here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Lahore Electric Supply Company ( LESCO ) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Wednesday visited the Muharram-ul-Haram main procession route here.

According to LESCO sources, he reviewed the LESCO arrangements taken for the month of Muharram.

Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha said that from 1st of Muharram to 10th, the area of Majalis and processions would be exempted from electricity load shedding.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure welding of transformers at procession routes.