UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LESCO Chief Visits Muharram Main Procession Route

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:42 PM

LESCO chief visits Muharram main procession route

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Wednesday visited the Muharram-ul-Haram main procession route here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Wednesday visited the Muharram-ul-Haram main procession route here.

According to LESCO sources, he reviewed the LESCO arrangements taken for the month of Muharram.

Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha said that from 1st of Muharram to 10th, the area of Majalis and processions would be exempted from electricity load shedding.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure welding of transformers at procession routes.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) From LESCO Muharram

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister appeals the world to help resol ..

3 minutes ago

US Homeland Security Chief Visits El Salvador to A ..

3 minutes ago

Patients complain of deficient services at Pakista ..

3 minutes ago

North Macedonia to Spend $3.5 Million on Permanent ..

3 minutes ago

NAVTTC to send Pakistani graduates to Japan

8 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for strong accountability me ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.