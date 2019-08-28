LESCO Chief Visits Muharram Main Procession Route
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:42 PM
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha on Wednesday visited the Muharram-ul-Haram main procession route here
According to LESCO sources, he reviewed the LESCO arrangements taken for the month of Muharram.
Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha said that from 1st of Muharram to 10th, the area of Majalis and processions would be exempted from electricity load shedding.
He directed the relevant authorities to ensure welding of transformers at procession routes.