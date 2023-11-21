Open Menu

LESCO Chief Visits Phullarwan Facilitation Camp

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider visited the LESCO Facilitation Camp Phalrawan to review the facilities being provided to customers

The company’s spokesman said here Tuesday that on the direction of the CEO, camps were being set up for immediate resolution of customer complaints and problems.

In this connection, SDO Gulgasht Town Sub-Division in South Circle has set up a facilitation camp in Phullarwan village and the CEO visited the camp and reviewed the facilities provided to LESCO customers.

On this occasion, Engineer Shahid Haider said that Lahore Electric Supply Company is a public institution whose job is to provide uninterrupted electricity to the people. He said, “Providing best facilities to our customers and solving their problems immediately is our top priority and any kind of negligence will not be tolerated in this regard, so all the officers and officials should make customer service their motto.”

