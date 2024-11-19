LESCO Chief Visits Sheikhupura Circle
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2024 | 07:46 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider along with Director (Customer Services) Muhammad Sarwar Mughal on Tuesday visited Sheikhupura Circle to review the ongoing repair works in the circle, anti-electricity theft campaign, recovery campaign and maintenance of LESCO installations.
On this occasion, the officers concerned briefed the CEO about the above said activities in the Circle.
While talking to the officers, Engineer Shahid Haider said that uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers and immediate solution to their problems is the first priority of LESCO administration.
The company's officers and officials must fulfill their duties must honestly to achieve this goal.
The Superintending Engineer (CE) Sheikhupura Circle, Executive Engineers (X-Ens) of City, Rural, Farooqabad and Muridke, the DDTs, Revenue Officers (ROs), DCMs and SDOs of all sub-divisions of Sheikhupura Circle also met with the CEO.
