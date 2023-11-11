LESCO chief visits Transformer Reclamation Workshop Kasur

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider visited Transformer Reclamation Workshop at Kasur on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider visited Transformer Reclamation Workshop at Kasur on Saturday.

Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid and Superintending Engineer (SE-Civil Works) Farqan also accompanied the CEO, according to LESCO spokesman here Saturday. On this occasion, Shahid Haider said that Kasur and its surrounding areas would benefit greatly from this workshop that would only save time but would make it easier to provide the best services to the customers.

The CEO also reviewed the performance of the officers in recovery, line losses and electricity theft campaign in the Kasur Circle.

The spokesman disclosed to media that in its ongoing anti-power theft campaign under the supervision of its CEO, the LESCO's Johar Town Sub-Division SDO Irfan Ali took a major initiative of announcing social boycott against electricity thieves and defaulters in Samsani village and displayed banners depicting Names of power pilferers and defaulters, and also, their name were announced in the mosques that they are defaulting to LESCO in this village.

People, who are sincere and patriotic to the country and nation, should fulfill their national duty by social boycotting until they pay their arrears of LESCO. The villagers were also appealed to inform LESCO office about the consumers who are involved in electricity theft because all the villagers face problems of load-shedding, tripping and low voltage due to such element. The villagers were asked that their cooperation in this regard would help the company to provide them with quality services and uninterrupted electricity supply. The CEO also appealed to the people to support LESCO so that power thieves could be eradicated.