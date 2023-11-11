Open Menu

LESCO Chief Visits Transformer Reclamation Workshop Kasur

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 07:25 PM

LESCO chief visits Transformer Reclamation Workshop Kasur

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider visited Transformer Reclamation Workshop at Kasur on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider visited Transformer Reclamation Workshop at Kasur on Saturday.

Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid and Superintending Engineer (SE-Civil Works) Farqan also accompanied the CEO, according to LESCO spokesman here Saturday. On this occasion, Shahid Haider said that Kasur and its surrounding areas would benefit greatly from this workshop that would only save time but would make it easier to provide the best services to the customers.

The CEO also reviewed the performance of the officers in recovery, line losses and electricity theft campaign in the Kasur Circle.

The spokesman disclosed to media that in its ongoing anti-power theft campaign under the supervision of its CEO, the LESCO's Johar Town Sub-Division SDO Irfan Ali took a major initiative of announcing social boycott against electricity thieves and defaulters in Samsani village and displayed banners depicting Names of power pilferers and defaulters, and also, their name were announced in the mosques that they are defaulting to LESCO in this village.

People, who are sincere and patriotic to the country and nation, should fulfill their national duty by social boycotting until they pay their arrears of LESCO. The villagers were also appealed to inform LESCO office about the consumers who are involved in electricity theft because all the villagers face problems of load-shedding, tripping and low voltage due to such element. The villagers were asked that their cooperation in this regard would help the company to provide them with quality services and uninterrupted electricity supply. The CEO also appealed to the people to support LESCO so that power thieves could be eradicated.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Circle Media All From Best LESCO

Recent Stories

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal ..

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto to visit KP next week

5 minutes ago
 Fixing economy key priority of govt: Punjab Law Mi ..

Fixing economy key priority of govt: Punjab Law Minister

5 minutes ago
 Dera police arrest 3 outlaws

Dera police arrest 3 outlaws

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince holds Israel responsible for Ga ..

Saudi Crown Prince holds Israel responsible for Gaza crisis, calls for immediate ..

17 minutes ago
 PPP capable to provide tangible relief to common c ..

PPP capable to provide tangible relief to common citizens: Former Prime Minister ..

8 minutes ago
 Three policemen killed, two injured in Tank firing

Three policemen killed, two injured in Tank firing

8 minutes ago
Ban imposed on public gathering at Lower Dir

Ban imposed on public gathering at Lower Dir

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Women A sweep series against Thailand Wom ..

Pakistan Women A sweep series against Thailand Women Emerging

8 minutes ago
 KP Govt announces three-day mourning

KP Govt announces three-day mourning

5 minutes ago
 Speakers urge organizations to use AI to thwart gr ..

Speakers urge organizations to use AI to thwart growing cyber threats

5 minutes ago
 93 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

93 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region

5 minutes ago
 Returning of illegal foreigners continue

Returning of illegal foreigners continue

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan