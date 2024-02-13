LESCO collects over Rs 11.03m from 571 defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered more than Rs 11.03 million from 571 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 149th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 149th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.42 million from 103 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.49 million from 61 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.81 million from 62 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.82 million from 30 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.87 million from 66 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.23 million from 64 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

53 million from 77 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.85 million from 108 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 2.33 billion from 78,832 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 327.69 million from 11,165 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 554.08 million from 10,250 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 313.09 million from 8,964 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 128.28 million from 4,590 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 202.99 million from 7,081 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 353.03 million from 9,778 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 139.17 million from 12,425 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 314.69 million from 14,579 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildar, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.