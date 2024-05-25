Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 18.13m From 101 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 18.13 million from 101 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on 228th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Saturday that on the 228th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.12 million from 12 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.51 million from 06 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 1.51 million from 16 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.31 million from 11 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.43 million from 10 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.34 million from 13 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.42 million from 18 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 13.

49 million from 15 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 228 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered a total of Rs 4.36 billion outstanding dues from 103,867 dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 633.59 million from 15,081 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 994.08 million from 13,641 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 618.07 million from 11,790 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 245.45 million from 6,174 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 408.26 million from 9,021 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 587.73 million from 12,133 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 354.39 million from 16,455 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 574.49 million from 19,572 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

