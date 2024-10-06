LESCO collects over Rs 2.019m from 157 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 2.019 million from 157 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 17,000 from 09 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 36,000 from 18 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 46,000 from 18 defaulters in Central Circle;

Rs 19,000 from 23 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 45,000 from 19 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 32,000 from 43 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 23,000 from 17 defaulters in Kasur Circle.