LESCO Collects Over Rs 2.049m From 106 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 2.049 million from 106 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 82,000 from 19 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 36,000 from 14 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 53,000 from 18 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 5,000 from 05 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 9,000 from 10 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 23,000 from 09 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 9,000 from 03 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 32,000 from 28 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 police officials suspended over misbehaving with lawyer, citizen27 seconds ago
-
Faisalabad receives 60 mm rain35 seconds ago
-
28th Safar procession concludes peacefully45 seconds ago
-
PAL bids farewell to retired colleagues11 minutes ago
-
Shafay Hussain attends PIEDMC board meeting11 minutes ago
-
ADC chairs meeting to review arrangements for celebrating defence day11 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to combat crimes11 minutes ago
-
Lahore receives moderate rain11 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 484 power pilferers in 24 hours11 minutes ago
-
GRSC-IoBM hosts seminar on future of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations11 minutes ago
-
Milk Business: A key to alleviating poverty in rural areas of Pakistan21 minutes ago
-
Businessman Forum electioneering campaign gains impetus ahead of SCCI election21 minutes ago