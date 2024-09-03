LESCO collects over Rs 2.049m from 106 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 2.049 million from 106 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 82,000 from 19 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 36,000 from 14 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 53,000 from 18 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 5,000 from 05 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 9,000 from 10 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 23,000 from 09 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 9,000 from 03 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 32,000 from 28 defaulters in Kasur Circle.