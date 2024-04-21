Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 2.10m From 55 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 2.10 million from 55 chronic defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 203rd day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that on the 203rd day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.59 million from 15 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.46 million from 13 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.29 million from 07 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.49 million from 16 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.

33 million from 04 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 203 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.876 billion outstanding dues from 100,322 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 425.34 million from 14,588 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 672.41 million from 12,983 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 380.39 million from 11,223 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 159.07 million from 5,887 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 232.43 million from 8,666 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 424 million from 11,735 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 186.33 million from 16,045 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 396.34 million from 19,195 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

