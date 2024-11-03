LESCO Collects Over Rs 2m From 91 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 2.003 million from 91 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
An LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 40,000 from 15 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 76,000 from 32 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 69,000 from 21 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 4,000 from 02 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 23,000 from 22 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 6,000 from 03 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 2,000 from 03 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 26,000 from 16 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-polio drive: Gypsy children vaccinated54 seconds ago
-
LESCO installs 272 new transformers of 100kVA1 minute ago
-
Writers. Poets pays tribute to Zarina Baloch on her death anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Wrestler Athar Zahid calls on Governor Kundi21 minutes ago
-
Accused arrested for killing cousin31 minutes ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of senior journalist’s wife31 minutes ago
-
4 booked for violating tenancy law31 minutes ago
-
6 outlaws arrested, arms, liquor recovered31 minutes ago
-
SDPI's 27th SDC conference to start on Monday41 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz to leave for London on 5th41 minutes ago
-
Massive forest fire ravages Lower Galyat, local efforts to control blaze fall short41 minutes ago
-
AJK President calls on Scandinavian nations to advocate Kashmir peace41 minutes ago