Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 2m From 91 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LESCO collects over Rs 2m from 91 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 2.003 million from 91 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

An LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 40,000 from 15 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 76,000 from 32 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 69,000 from 21 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 4,000 from 02 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 23,000 from 22 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 6,000 from 03 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 2,000 from 03 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 26,000 from 16 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Circle Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Sunday Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024

11 hours ago
 9th Multidisciplinary Student Research Internation ..

9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..

20 hours ago
 Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at B ..

Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth

20 hours ago
 Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo

21 hours ago
 Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14

21 hours ago
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycli ..

APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy

21 hours ago
 Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LC ..

Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI

21 hours ago
 Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president

21 hours ago
 Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountabil ..

Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability

21 hours ago
 Acting President, PM laud security forces for oper ..

Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..

21 hours ago
 Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly A ..

Greek anti-terror police arrest man after deadly Athens blast

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan