LESCO collects over Rs 2m from 91 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 2.003 million from 91 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

An LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 40,000 from 15 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 76,000 from 32 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 69,000 from 21 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 4,000 from 02 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 23,000 from 22 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 6,000 from 03 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 2,000 from 03 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 26,000 from 16 defaulters in Kasur Circle.