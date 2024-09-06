Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 3.049m From 205 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.049 million from 205 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 82,000 from 27 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 25,000 from 10 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 80,000 from 30 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 20,000 from 09 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 26,000 from 31 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 44,000 from 33 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 16,000 from 21 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 55,000 from 44 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

