Lesco Collects Over Rs 3.077m From 184 Defaulters
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) recovered more than Rs 3.077 million from 184 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
A spokesman told media here Saturday that the company had recovered outstanding dues
of Rs 84,000 from 29 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 35,000 from 12 defaulters in Eastern Circle;
Rs 67,000 from 22 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 44,000 from 06 defaulters in South Circle;
Rs 35,000 from 35 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 50,000 from 32 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 22,000 from 17 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 41,000 from 31 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
