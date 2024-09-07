Open Menu

Lesco Collects Over Rs 3.077m From 184 Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Lesco collects over Rs 3.077m from 184 defaulters

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) recovered more than Rs 3.077 million from 184 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) recovered more than Rs 3.077 million from 184 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

A spokesman told media here Saturday that the company had recovered outstanding dues

of Rs 84,000 from 29 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 35,000 from 12 defaulters in Eastern Circle;

Rs 67,000 from 22 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 44,000 from 06 defaulters in South Circle;

Rs 35,000 from 35 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 50,000 from 32 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 22,000 from 17 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 41,000 from 31 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Kasur Okara Circle Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

3 minutes ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

3 minutes ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

3 minutes ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

3 minutes ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

3 minutes ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

7 minutes ago
Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

7 minutes ago
 Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

3 minutes ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

3 minutes ago
 Series of public hearings continues in Lesco regio ..

Series of public hearings continues in Lesco region

3 minutes ago
 President Zardari vows to ensure free education fo ..

President Zardari vows to ensure free education for all children

3 minutes ago
 Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: ..

Peace and stability in Balochistan top priorities: Sanaullah

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan