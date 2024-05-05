Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 3.25m From 53 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM

LESCO collects over Rs 3.25m from 53 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.25 million from 53 chronic defaulters in all five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 214th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that on the 214th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.52 million from 05 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.71 million from 07 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.67 million from 08 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.07 million from 01 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.33 million from 09 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.21 million from 09 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

35 million from 06 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.39 million from 08 defaulters in Kasur Circle..

During the 214 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.95 billion outstanding dues from 101,995 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 432.48 million from 14,818 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 687.21 million from 13,342 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 387.42 million from 11,490 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 160.99 million from 6,032 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 236.29 million from 8,799 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 428.15 million from 11,917 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 190.74 million from 16,247 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 402.63 million from 19,350 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Circle Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Jamshed Sunday Media All From Billion Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save li ..

Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue

46 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

3 hours ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

3 hours ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

11 hours ago
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

21 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

22 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

21 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

21 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

21 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan