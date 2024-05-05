LESCO collects over Rs 3.25m from 53 defaulters in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.25 million from 53 chronic defaulters in all five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 214th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that on the 214th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.52 million from 05 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.71 million from 07 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.67 million from 08 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.07 million from 01 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.33 million from 09 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.21 million from 09 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

35 million from 06 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.39 million from 08 defaulters in Kasur Circle..

During the 214 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.95 billion outstanding dues from 101,995 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 432.48 million from 14,818 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 687.21 million from 13,342 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 387.42 million from 11,490 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 160.99 million from 6,032 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 236.29 million from 8,799 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 428.15 million from 11,917 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 190.74 million from 16,247 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 402.63 million from 19,350 defaulters in Kasur Circle.