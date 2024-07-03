Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 3.28m From 46 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.28 million from 46 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 256th day of its recovery campaign

LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that on the 256th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.75 million from 09 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.28 million from 04 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 0.58 million from 08 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.03 million from 01 defaulter; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.59 million from 08 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.31 million from 06 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE (Okara Circle) collected Rs 0.25 million from 05 defaulters and SE (Kasur Circle) recovered Rs 0.

49 million from 05 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 256 days of anti-power theft campaign under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, the spokesman added, the company recovered more than Rs 3.25 billion outstanding dues from 106,342 dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 468.44 million from 15,434 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 729.51 million from 14,048 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 469.25 million from 12,228 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 171.41 million from 6,329 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 267.04 million from 9,312 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 467.60 million from 12,412 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 210.31 million from 16,708 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 472.64 million from 19,871 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

