LESCO Collects Over Rs 3.2m From 232 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 3.2 million from 232 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 167th day of its recovery campaign.
LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that on the 167th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.67 million from 34 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.50 million from 21 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.66 million from 26 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Sanghi collected Rs 0.7 million from 08 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.14 million from 25 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.28 million from 18 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.
46 million from 56 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.50 million from 44 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
During the 167 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, has recovered a total of Rs 2.59 billion outstanding dues from 86,871 dead defaulters. He elaborated that the company has collected Rs 370.79 million from 12,356 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 611.63 million from 11,068 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 342.66 million from 9,810 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 144.80 million from 5,119 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 210.80 million from 7,639 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 388.93 million from 10,495 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 165.09 million from 13,878 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 356.21 million from 16,506 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
