LESCO Collects Over Rs 3.536b From 119,187 Defaulters In 452 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.536 billion from 119,187 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 452 days of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.536 billion from 119,187 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 452 days of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 531.

million from 16,497 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 727 million from 15,313 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 548 million from 14,012 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 227 million from 7,740 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 288 million from 11,048 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 508 million from 14,538 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 211 million from 18,287 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 492 million from 21,752 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

