LESCO collects over Rs 3.536b from 119,187 defaulters in 452 days

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.536 billion from 119,187 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 452 days of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 3.536 billion from 119,187 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 452 days of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Monday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 531.

million from 16,497 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 727 million from 15,313 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 548 million from 14,012 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 227 million from 7,740 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 288 million from 11,048 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 508 million from 14,538 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 211 million from 18,287 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 492 million from 21,752 defaulters in Kasur Circle.