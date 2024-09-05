Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 4.03m From 194 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 08:50 PM

LESCO collects over Rs 4.03m from 194 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 4.03 million from 194 dead defaulters during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

The spokesman for LESCO told media here Thursday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

006 million from 31 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 36,000 from 13 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 54,000 from 19 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 55,000 from 15 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 30,000 from 30 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 46,000 from 28 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 39,000 from 12 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 69,000 from 46 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

