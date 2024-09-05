LESCO Collects Over Rs 4.03m From 194 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 4.03 million from 194 dead defaulters during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
The spokesman for LESCO told media here Thursday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.
006 million from 31 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 36,000 from 13 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 54,000 from 19 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 55,000 from 15 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 30,000 from 30 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 46,000 from 28 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 39,000 from 12 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 69,000 from 46 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. committed to youth employment, economic growth: Musadik Malik12 minutes ago
-
Int'l Festival on 'Rahmatul lil Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabiyyin' to be held from Sept. 20-2212 minutes ago
-
LESCO arrests 17 power pilferers during anti-power theft campaign22 minutes ago
-
Two illegal commercial buildings sealed22 minutes ago
-
Minorities’ children to be educated under BBS: Says CM Bugti22 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC adjourns hearing of bail petitions of PTI founder till Sept 731 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui defends 'Peaceful Assembly, Public Order Act 2024'31 minutes ago
-
Google to produce 0.5 mln Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026, presents first to PM31 minutes ago
-
Govt decides not to close 8000 afternoon schools across Punjab32 minutes ago
-
GDA restores 4 historical sites in Gwadar32 minutes ago
-
Two bodies found32 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti pays homage to martyrs of country on Defense Day41 minutes ago