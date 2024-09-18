Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 4.056m From 184 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 4.056 million from 222 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 99,000 from 31 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 55,000 from 19 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 75,000 from 30 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 14,000 from 05 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 27,000 from 25 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1,011,000 from 52 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 23,000 from 21 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 53,000 from 39 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

