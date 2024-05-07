LESCO collects over Rs 4.10m from 90 defaulters in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 4.10 million from 90 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 215th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 4.10 million from 90 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 215th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 215th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.77 million from 15 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.74 million from 13 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.97 million from 12 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.08 million from 02 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.31 million from 06 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.25 million from 17 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

48 million from 09 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.50 million from 16 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 215 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered a total of Rs 2.93 billion outstanding dues from 102,085 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 433.25 million from 14,833 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 687.95 million from 13,355 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 388.38 million from 11,502 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 161.07 million from 6,034 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 236.60 million from 8,805 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 428.40 million from 11,934 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 191.22 million from 16,256 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 403.13 million from 19,366 defaulters in Kasur Circle.