LESCO collects over Rs 4.5m from 327 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 4.5 million from 327 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 161st day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that on the 161st day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.81 million from 55 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 0.89 million from 39 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 0.63 million from 32 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.25 million from 19 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq, with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar, recovered Rs 0.26 million from 24 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 0.66 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He said LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

40 million from 62 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 0.68 million from 57 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 2.55 billion from 85,393 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 365.01 million from 12,072 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 606.84 million from 10,905 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 339.60 million from 9,659 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 142.95 million from 5,029 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 208.35 million from 7,510 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 382.86 million from 10,375 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 160.66 million from 13,647 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 351.81 million from 16,196 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildar, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.