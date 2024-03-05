Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 5.3m From 322 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 5.3 million from 322 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 168th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 5.3 million from 322 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 168th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 168th day, Superintending Engineer (SE) Faizan Butt recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.99 million from 37 defaulters in Northern Circle, SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.11 million from 38 defaulters in Eastern Circle, SE Shabbir collected Rs 0.76 million from 39 defaulters in Central Circle, SE Zafferullah Saanghi recovered Rs 0.26 million from 15 defaulters in South Circle, SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.48 million from 42 defaulters in Nankana Circle, SE Najamul Hassan collected Rs 0.49 million from 29 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle, SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

47 million from 65 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmad Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.77 million from 57 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the spokesman mentioned that LESCO managed to recover more than Rs 2.59 billion from 86,871 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 370.79 million from 12,356 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 611.53 million from 11,068 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 342.66 million from 9,810 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 144.80 million from 5,119 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 210.80 million from 7,639 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 388.93 million from 10,495 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 165.09 million from 13,878 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 356.21 million from 16,506 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

