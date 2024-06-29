Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has recovered more than Rs 5.40 million from 83 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 253rd day of its recovery campaign

A spokesman told media here Saturday that on the 253rd day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.18 million from 16 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.43 million from 18 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 1.61 million from 20 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.07 million from 01 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.32 million from 06 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.71 million from 07 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE (Okara Circle) collected Rs 0.27 million from 09 defaulters and SE (Kasur Circle) recovered Rs 0.

81 million from 06 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 253 days of anti-power theft campaign under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, the spokesman added, the company recovered more than Rs 3.24 billion outstanding dues from 106,174 dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 466.54 million from 15,403 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 728.54 million from 14,025 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 467.08 million from 12,197 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 171.36 million from 6,326 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 264.92 million from 9,288 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 466.40 million from 12,394 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 209.47 million from 16,687 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 471.06 million from 19,854 defaulters in Kasur Circle.