LESCO Collects Over Rs 5.97m From 379 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 5.97 million from 379 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 178th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that on the 178th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Faizan Butt has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.66 million from 69 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.85 million from 44 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.69 million from 37 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.26 million from 20 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.50 million from 23 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.46 million from 24 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

62 million from 68 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.93 million from 94 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 178 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, has recovered a total of Rs 2.71 billion outstanding dues from 92,684 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 394.69 million from 13,412 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 637.69 million from 11,748 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 358.34 million from 10,420 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 152.95 million from 5,419 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 219.93 million from 8,156 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 399.52 million from 10,908 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 173.47 million from 14,892 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 373.49 million from 17,729 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

