LESCO Collects Over Rs 5.97m From 379 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 5.97 million from 379 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 178th day of its recovery campaign.
LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that on the 178th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Faizan Butt has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.66 million from 69 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.85 million from 44 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.69 million from 37 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.26 million from 20 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.50 million from 23 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.46 million from 24 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.
62 million from 68 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.93 million from 94 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
During the 178 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, has recovered a total of Rs 2.71 billion outstanding dues from 92,684 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 394.69 million from 13,412 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 637.69 million from 11,748 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 358.34 million from 10,420 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 152.95 million from 5,419 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 219.93 million from 8,156 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 399.52 million from 10,908 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 173.47 million from 14,892 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 373.49 million from 17,729 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024
Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools
Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth
PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct
Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project
Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme
IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting
JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients
Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan
Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KEF playing remarkable role against blindness5 minutes ago
-
Reception for PML-N MPA5 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 64,732 power pilferers in 185 days5 minutes ago
-
Ramazan: A time of spiritual reflection, health benefits for faithful5 minutes ago
-
Car driver dies in road accident5 minutes ago
-
Barkhan wildfire extinguished5 minutes ago
-
Faithful flock to mosques for blessings, spiritual renewal in Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots5 minutes ago
-
46.48% target of ration bags distribution achieved: Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul condoles martyrdom of Army soldiers in North Waziristan5 minutes ago
-
Health Center inaugurated at FATA University15 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh warmly welcomed by his Narowal constituency15 minutes ago