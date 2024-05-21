LESCO Collects Over Rs 6.40m From 106 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2024 | 10:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 6.40 million from 106 chronic defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 224th day of its recovery campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 224th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.59 million from 13 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.17 million from 21 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 1.90 million from 16 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.23 million from 07 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.45 million from 13 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.39 million from 11 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.78 million from 11 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.
89 million from 14 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
During the 224 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal has recovered a total of Rs 4.61 billion outstanding dues from 103,360 chronic defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 668.55 million from 15,005 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 989.33 million from 13,596 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 653.94 million from 11,716 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 275.51 million from 6,119 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 437.63 million from 8,964 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 620.21 million from 12,068 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 378.51 million from 16,397 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 594.38 million from 19,495 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
