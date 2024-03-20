Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 6.55m From 379 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered over Rs 6.55 million from 379 chronic defaulters in its all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 181th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Wednesday that on the 181th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Faizan Butt recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.28 million from 69 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.26 million from 44 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 1.08 million from 37 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.38 million from 20 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.35 million from 23 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.55 million from 24 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

48 million from 68 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 1.17 million from 94 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 181 days, the spokesman added that LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, recovered a total of Rs 2.72 billion outstanding dues from 93,442 dead defaulters. He elaborated that until now, the company has collected Rs 397.53 million from 13,550 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 639.74 million from 11,836 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 360.56 million from 10,494 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 153.76 million from 5,459 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 220.78 million from 8,202 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 400.69 million from 10,956 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 174.49 million from 15,028 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 375.85 million from 17,917 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

