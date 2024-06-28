LESCO collects over Rs 6.82m from 96 defaulters in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 6.82 million from 96 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 252nd day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that on the 252nd day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.55 million from 13 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.73 million from 16 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 1.29 million from 14 defaulters; SE (South Circle) collected Rs 0.21 million from 11 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.91 million from 07 defaulters; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.68 million from 09 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE (Okara Circle) collected Rs 1.60 million from 18 defaulters and SE (Kasur Circle) recovered Rs 0.

85 million from 08 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 252 days of anti-power theft campaign under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, the spokesman added, the company recovered more than Rs 3.23 billion outstanding dues from 105,995 dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 465.36 million from 15,387 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 728.11 million from 14,007 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 465.47 million from 12,177 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 171.29 million from 6,325 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 264.60 million from 9,282 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 465.79 million from 12,387 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 209.20 million from 16,678 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 470.25 million from 19,848 defaulters in Kasur Circle.