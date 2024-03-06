Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 6.8m From 374 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 6.8 million from 374 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 169th day of its recovery campaign

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that SE (Superintending Engineer) Faizan Butt recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.01 million from 56 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1 million from 44 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.69 million from 38 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 1.88 million from 16 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.54 million from 48 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.52 million from 30 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

47 million from 70 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.77 million from 72 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 169 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, has recovered a total of Rs 2.61 billion outstanding dues from 88,052 dead defaulters. He elaborated that the company has collected Rs 374.57 million from 12,532 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 619.60 million from 11,189 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 345.87 million from 9,942 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 147.37 million from 5,176 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 212.23 million from 7,780 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 390.47 million from 10,593 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 166.92 million from 14,115 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 358.90 million from 16,725 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

