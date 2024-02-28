LESCO Collects Over Rs 7.4m From 376 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:02 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 7.4 million from 376 chronic defaulters, in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 163rd day of its recovery campaign
A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that on the 163rd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.86 million from 87 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 1.22 million from 45 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 0.82 million from 33 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.38 million from 19 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.76 million from 35 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 0.51 million from 33 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.
04 million from 59 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 0.81 million from 65 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 2.57 billion from 86,123 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 367.66 million from 12,205 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 609.17 million from 10,989 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 341.24 million from 9,734 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 143.90 million from 5,081 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 209.48 million from 7,568 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 387.12 million from 10,443 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 162.18 million from 13,763 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 353.77 million from 16,340 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildar, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.
