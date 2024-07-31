Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 7.54m From 77 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 08:06 PM

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 7.54 million from 82 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 276th day of its recovery campaign

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Wednesday that SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.30 million from 15 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.44 million from 9 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 1.86 million from 18 defaulters; SE (South Circle) Rs 1.73 million from 04 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.45 million from 9 defaulters; SE (Sheikhupura Circle) Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.45 million from 3 defaulters; SE (Okara Circle) collected Rs 0.57 million from 7 defaulters and SE Kasur Circle recovered Rs 0.

74 million from 17 defaulters in his circle.

During the 276 days of anti-power theft campaign under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, the spokesman added, the company recovered more than Rs 3.37 billion outstanding dues from 108,851dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 488.73 million from 15,670 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 741.89 million from 14,383 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 493.73 million from 12,592 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 185.40 million from 6,619 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 277.86 million from 9,618 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 480.95 million from 12,687 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 219.25 million from 16,997 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 490.30 million from 20,195 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

