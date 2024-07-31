LESCO Collects Over Rs 7.54m From 77 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 08:06 PM
The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 7.54 million from 82 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 276th day of its recovery campaign
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 7.54 million from 82 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 276th day of its recovery campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told the media on Wednesday that SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.30 million from 15 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.44 million from 9 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE (Central Circle) recovered Rs 1.86 million from 18 defaulters; SE (South Circle) Rs 1.73 million from 04 defaulters; SE (Nankana Circle) recovered Rs 0.45 million from 9 defaulters; SE (Sheikhupura Circle) Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.45 million from 3 defaulters; SE (Okara Circle) collected Rs 0.57 million from 7 defaulters and SE Kasur Circle recovered Rs 0.
74 million from 17 defaulters in his circle.
During the 276 days of anti-power theft campaign under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal, the spokesman added, the company recovered more than Rs 3.37 billion outstanding dues from 108,851dead defaulters. He elaborated that up till now the company has collected Rs 488.73 million from 15,670 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 741.89 million from 14,383 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 493.73 million from 12,592 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 185.40 million from 6,619 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 277.86 million from 9,618 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 480.95 million from 12,687 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 219.25 million from 16,997 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 490.30 million from 20,195 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI chief seeks power by creating conflicts: Khawaja Asif5 hours ago
-
Media's role pivotal in promoting timely availability of data for Sustainable Population Growth5 hours ago
-
Nutshell Group announces strategic expansion into Middle East; promotes Mehrunisa Azhar to COO for P ..5 hours ago
-
Over 5 mln Muslims perform prayers at Prophet's Mosque in a week5 hours ago
-
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful5 hours ago
-
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik5 hours ago
-
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution5 hours ago
-
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand5 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA5 hours ago
-
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais5 hours ago
-
Murree's development projects to boost tourism, says Raja Usama Sarwar5 hours ago
-
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for integrated strategy to promote i ..5 hours ago