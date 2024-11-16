Open Menu

Lesco Collects Over Rs 7m From 301 Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Lesco collects over Rs 7m from 301 defaulters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has recovered Rs 7.098 million from 301

defaulters in five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during the

last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

A Lesco spokesman told the media on Saturday that the company had recovered outstanding

dues of Rs 87,000 from 29 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 43,000 from 19 defaulters in

Eastern Circle; Rs 2.080 million from 53 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.011 million from

28 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 27,000 from 25 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle;

Rs 88,000 from 51 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 75,000 from 56 defaulters in

Okara Circle; and Rs 88,000 from 41 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

