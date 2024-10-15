Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 8.01m From 315 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 08:17 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.01 million from 315 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.01 million from 315 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

003 million from 31 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 83,000 from 29 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.075 million from 42 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 2.004 million from 33 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 31,000 from 26 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 71,000 from 44 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 55,000 from 61 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 88,000 from 49 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

