LESCO collects over Rs 8.041m from 285 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.041 million from 285 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 40,000 from 40 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 2.085 million from 32 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.005 million from 42 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.051 million from 23 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 35,000 from 19 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1.018 million from 53 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 43,000 from 45 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 62,000 from 38 defaulters in Kasur Circle.