Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 8.041m From 285 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LESCO collects over Rs 8.041m from 285 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.041 million from 285 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 40,000 from 40 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 2.085 million from 32 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.005 million from 42 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.051 million from 23 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 35,000 from 19 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1.018 million from 53 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 43,000 from 45 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 62,000 from 38 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Circle Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Sunday Media All From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

19 hours ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

19 hours ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

20 hours ago
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

1 day ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024

1 day ago
 UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for child ..

UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights

2 days ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan