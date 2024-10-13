LESCO Collects Over Rs 8.041m From 285 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.041 million from 285 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 40,000 from 40 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 2.085 million from 32 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.005 million from 42 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.051 million from 23 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 35,000 from 19 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1.018 million from 53 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 43,000 from 45 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 62,000 from 38 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two members gang involved in vehicle, motorcycle theft held20 seconds ago
-
5 shops sealed, 2 traders arrested for profiteering on flour22 seconds ago
-
Abid Kashmiri laid to rest25 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 561 power pilferers in 24 hours28 seconds ago
-
SEPCO Larkana Circle starts grand operation against defaulters of electricity theft32 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 25,000kg fungus-infested pickle, 500kg industrial salt39 seconds ago
-
PTI's protest call conspiracy against country43 seconds ago
-
Boiler sealed, owner fined for pollution48 seconds ago
-
Governor for equipping engineers, architects with modern technology, 3D printing skills51 seconds ago
-
Agriculture Dept shares winter vegetable kitchen gardening tips55 seconds ago
-
Bugti pays tribute to Bilawal for presenting proposal of Constitutional Court59 seconds ago
-
Govt. planning to deal with emergency situations in line with modern age requirements: CM11 minutes ago