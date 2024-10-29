Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 8.091m From 265 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.091 million from 265 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.

014 million from 48 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 1.055 million from 27 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.021 million from 30 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 61,000 from 26 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 61,000 from 26 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 1.065 million from 35 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 61,000 from 47 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 52,000 from 26 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

