Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 8.46m From 421 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 08:47 PM

LESCO collects over Rs 8.46m from 421 defaulters in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.46 million from 421 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 175th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.46 million from 421 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 175th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that on the 175th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Faizan Butt has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.80 million from 85 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 2.28 million from 47 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.96 million from 48 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.40 million from 21 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.75 million from 47 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.78 million from 27 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

58 million from 67 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.91 million from 79 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 175 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, has recovered a total of Rs 2.67 billion outstanding dues from 91,126 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 387.56 million from 13,120 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 631.49 million from 11,569 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 354.31 million from 10,261 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 151.25 million from 5,338 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 217.99 million from 8,040 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 397.13 million from 10,809 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 171.11 million from 14,621 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 367.24 million from 17,368 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Related Topics

Lahore Dead Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Kasur Okara Circle Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Jamshed Media All From Billion Million LESCO

Recent Stories

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate d ..

PM assures KP CM of resolution of all legitimate demands

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan adv ..

Punjab Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan advocates for inclusive e-bike sc ..

5 minutes ago
 AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird p ..

AC Milan under the microscope as sale to RedBird probed

5 minutes ago
 Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firi ..

Son killed; father critically injured in Tank firing

5 minutes ago
 Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sa ..

Volkswagen 2023 profits rise, but warns on slow sales growth

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of ..

Sindh Cabinet approves wheat procurement target of 900,000 tons

11 minutes ago
LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of cons ..

LESCO holds e-kachhari for quick redressal of consumer complaints

11 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qure ..

IHC seeks comments on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi

11 minutes ago
 Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines durin ..

Tourists advised to follow safety guidelines during hilly areas' visit

11 minutes ago
 No compromise on implementation of price control m ..

No compromise on implementation of price control mechanism: Commissioner

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China to march toward shared development ..

Pakistan, China to march toward shared development, prosperity: PM

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'd ..

Ukraine's army chief says battlefield situation 'difficult'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan