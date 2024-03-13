LESCO collects over Rs 8.46m from 421 defaulters in 24 hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.46 million from 421 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 175th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.46 million from 421 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 175th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that on the 175th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Faizan Butt has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.80 million from 85 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 2.28 million from 47 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.96 million from 48 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.40 million from 21 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.75 million from 47 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.78 million from 27 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

58 million from 67 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.91 million from 79 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 175 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, has recovered a total of Rs 2.67 billion outstanding dues from 91,126 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 387.56 million from 13,120 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 631.49 million from 11,569 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 354.31 million from 10,261 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 151.25 million from 5,338 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 217.99 million from 8,040 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 397.13 million from 10,809 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 171.11 million from 14,621 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 367.24 million from 17,368 defaulters in Kasur Circle.