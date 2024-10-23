Open Menu

LESCO Collects Over Rs 8.5m From 341 Defaulters In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs 8.5 million from 315 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during last 24 hours of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 900,000 from 32 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 01 million from 38 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 2.7 million from 56 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.5 million from 49 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 300,000 from 32 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 900,000 from 46 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 400,000 from 55 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 500,000 from 33 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

