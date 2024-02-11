LESCO collects over Rs 8m from 446 defaulters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 8 million from 446 chronic defaulters in all its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 147th day of its campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that on the 147th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.04 million from 51 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.43 million from 51 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.19 million from 63 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.72 million from 27 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.48 million from 44 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.06 million from 62 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

58 million from 92 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 0.95 million from 70 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 2.30 billion from 78,261 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 326.27 million from 11,062 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 551.59 million from 10,189 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 311.28 million from 8,902 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 127.46 million from 4,560 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 202.12 million from 7,015 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 351.80 million from 9,714 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 138.64 million from 12,348 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 312.83 million from 14,471 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildar, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.