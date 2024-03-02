LESCO Collects Over Rs 9.5m From 253 Defaulters In 24 Hours
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered more than Rs 9.5 million from 253 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 166th day of its recovery campaign.
A LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that on the 166th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.11 million from 49 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 5.36 million from 18 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 1.10 million from 29 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Sanghi collected Rs 0.36 million from 18 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussainr recovered Rs 0.26 million from 26 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.24 million from 21 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.
43 million from 46 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.65 million from 46 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
During the 166 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO, under the supervision of Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, has recovered a total of Rs 2.59 billion outstanding dues from 86,871 dead defaulters. He elaborated that the company has collected Rs 370.79 million from 12,356 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 611.63 million from 11,068 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 342.66 million from 9,810 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 144.80 million from 5,119 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 210.80 million from 7,639 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 388.93 million from 10,495 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 165.09 million from 13,878 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 356.21 million from 16,506 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
