LESCO collects Rs 11.03m from 613 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 11.03 million from 613 chronic defaulters in its five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 172nd day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Saturday that Superintending Engineer (SE) Faizan Butt recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.70 million from 95 defaulters in Northern Circle, SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 1.85 million from 72 defaulters in Eastern Circle, SE Shabbir collected Rs 1.69 million from 59 defaulters in Central Circle, SE Zafferullah Saanghi recovered Rs 1.94 million from 57 defaulters in South Circle, SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.55 million from 51 defaulters in Nankana Circle, SE Najamul Hassan collected Rs 0.79 million from 51 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle, SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.

65 million from 87 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmad Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 1.86 million from 141 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the spokesman mentioned that LESCO managed to recover more than Rs 2.65 billion from 89,782 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 381.73 million from 12,828 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 624.84 million from 11,383 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 351.67 million from 10,125 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 150.30 million from 5,279 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 216.12 million from 7,920 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 394.97 million from 10,726 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 169.59 million from 14,407 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 364.13 million from 17,114 defaulters in Kasur Circle.