LESCO collects Rs 11.92m from 529 defaulters on 142nd day of recovery campaign

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 11.92 million from 529 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 142nd day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 11.92 million from 529 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 142nd day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that on the 142nd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.85 million from 41 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.63 million from 78 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.41 million from 74 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.70 million from 30 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.54 million from 54 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.48 million from 81 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

58 million from 67 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.72 million from 104 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 2.29 billion from 76,887 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 323.55 million from 10,905 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 543.40 million from 10,005 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 303.90 million from 8,710 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 124.89 million from 4,479 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 200.48 million from 6,880 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 347.32 million from 9,512 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 137.11 million from 12,115 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 310.16 million from 14,281 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildar, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.